2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Jets on Monday night

We're at the halfway point of the season and starting to figure out which teams are for real, and which teams will fall by the wayside as January gets closer.

This Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) will visit the New York Jets (4-3), with both teams coming off wins and looking to add another tally in the win column in their efforts to stay in the playoff picture.

The Jets have clawed back from a 1-3 start and are riding a three-game win streak that includes an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles and an ugly last-second 'W' against the New York Giants last week. And now they're looking to keep things rolling with a win over the Bolts to keep pace in the competitive AFC East, where they're current in third place.

Meanwhile, the Chargers had each of their first five games this season decided by seven points or fewer, with more going against them than in their favor. They currently sit in second place in the AFC West but 12th in the conference playoff picture entering this weekend. Coming off an energizing 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears last week, Los Angeles is searching for another victory to get back up to .500 and gain ground on the AFC field.

So, even though November is just kicking off, Monday's matchup has some playoff implications.

Both teams are making their third prime-time appearances of the season, and both have gone 1-1 thus far. Who will come home with the victory in Week 9?