2022 Training Camp On NFL Network

Published: Jul 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM

The moment you've been waiting for is almost here. Training Camp is just around the corner and NFL Network with be your go-to for all updates and information around the league. While the pros get ready for the 2022 NFL Season, you too can get ready for football with NFL Network through programs such as Inside Training Camp and Back Together Saturday coverage.

About Inside Training Camp

The 2022 NFL Season starts with Training Camp. Starting Monday, July 25th, NFL Network has you covered with insider access across all 32 teams – all-day, every day. Then, celebrate the return of football on July 30th with 'Back Together Saturday' presented by Wilson, the official football of the NFL! A full day of practices and fan fests across the league make it a can't-miss NFL reunion. Inside Training Camp presented by Old Spice starts July 25th only on NFL Network. Watch on NFL Network.

About Back Together Saturday

Football is back so it's time to celebrate! On Saturday July 30th, watch all 32 teams take the field for the second annual Training Camp: Back Together Saturday presented by Wilson, the official football of the NFL. With a full day of practices and fan fests across the league, it's a can't miss NFL reunion. Training Camp: Back Together Saturday presented by Wilson is July 30th, all-day on NFL Network. Visit NFL.com/trainingcamp for more.

The wait for the 2022 NFL Season is almost over, and nothing compares to witnessing it live, in-person. The roar of the crowd, the adrenaline, the rush of hi-fiving random strangers. Don't miss your chance to be part of epic showdowns, classic rivalries, and primetime games under the lights. Tickets to all regular season games are on sale now. That's 17 games, for all 32 teams… take your seat! Visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase your tickets today!

