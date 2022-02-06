2022 Pro Bowl: What we learned from AFC's win over NFC

FULL BOX SCORE





In a Pro Bowl overflowing with touchdown passes and interceptions, the AFC on Sunday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium was able to earn its fifth consecutive victory over the NFC. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard set the tone with a pick-six on the game’s sixth play of the game as the AFC jumped out to a lead it would never relinquish as the teams combined for seven passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. Here are five takeaways from the game.





Defense dominates from the jump. What the Pro Bowl lacks in physicality and urgency, it makes up for in opportunism. In an opening salvo void of hard hits, the flashiest plays still came from defenses, not from offenses. Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes all threw interceptions in the first quarter. Kyler's pick, right into the hands of Darius Leonard, and Mahomes's wayward toss, a gift to Antonio Winfield Jr., were both returned for six; neither man was touched, save for half-hearted slaps. Cousins was stripped off the right side by T.J. Watt on the first play of the second quarter, resulting in a Myles Garrett scoop-and-score. Mac Jones got in on the pick action with his first regulation throw of the day. Wilson then threw another INT to a wide-open Derwin James. To top it off, Mahomes was stripped by Micah Parsons on the final play of the first half. Parsons had said leading up to his first Pro Bowl that he would channel the late Sean Taylor in his aggression in the NFL all-star game. The Cowboys rookie didn't quite level a punter, but he and his fellow defenders, who picked off each Pro Bowl QB at least once, were certainly more inspired than the offensive offensive play on Sunday. (Jeremy Bergman) Maxx makes an effort. Hometown hero Maxx Crosby Herbert a highlight. Though Sunday’s exhibition is hardly the stage to accurately grade any all-star, Justin Herbert Mark Andrews Fourth-and-15 flops. Exhibition contests like the Pro Bowl are perfect venues to try out new ideas the Competition Committee is hesitant to adopt. Enter the fourth-and-15 alternative to the kickoff, a rule that allows a scoring team to opt to convert a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25 instead of kicking the ball back to its opponent following the extra point. Suggested and tabled at recent league meetings, it was adopted for experimentation at this year's Pro Bowl. The result? The AFC and NFC went a combined 0 for 8 on these attempts, resulting in short fields for their opponents and increased scoring. (Jeremy Bergman) Rookies don’t disappoint. A 15-time Pro Bowler just retired, though he wasn’t at Sunday’s festivities. And though it would be folly to suggest any player could ever follow the accomplishments of Tom Brady, it’s impossible not to wonder and prognosticate what lies ahead for the rookies who made their Pro Bowl debuts Sunday. Brady made the first of his aforementioned 15 all-star games in 2001 -- his second season. Following sensational first seasons, the likes of Parsons, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Najee Harris Rashawn Slater





NFL Research: This was the AFC’s fifth consecutive Pro Bowl win, as it’s defeated the NFC each year the game’s been played since reverting back to the traditional AFC-NFC matchup following three seasons in which NFL Legends picked opposing teams.





Next Gen stat of the game: Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett each had five QB pressures, but Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had a game-high six pressures to go with two sacks and a 25% pressure rate.