Around the NFL

2022 Pro Bowl: What we learned from AFC's win over NFC

Published: Feb 06, 2022 at 05:40 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

AFC Pro Bowl Team
AFC Pro Bowl Team
NFC Pro Bowl Team
NFC Pro Bowl Team

FULL BOX SCORE


In a Pro Bowl overflowing with touchdown passes and interceptions, the AFC on Sunday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium was able to earn its fifth consecutive victory over the NFC. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard set the tone with a pick-six on the game’s sixth play of the game as the AFC jumped out to a lead it would never relinquish as the teams combined for seven passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. Here are five takeaways from the game.


  1. Defense dominates from the jump. What the Pro Bowl lacks in physicality and urgency, it makes up for in opportunism. In an opening salvo void of hard hits, the flashiest plays still came from defenses, not from offenses. Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes all threw interceptions in the first quarter. Kyler's pick, right into the hands of Darius Leonard, and Mahomes's wayward toss, a gift to Antonio Winfield Jr., were both returned for six; neither man was touched, save for half-hearted slaps. Cousins was stripped off the right side by T.J. Watt on the first play of the second quarter, resulting in a Myles Garrett scoop-and-score. Mac Jones got in on the pick action with his first regulation throw of the day. Wilson then threw another INT to a wide-open Derwin James. To top it off, Mahomes was stripped by Micah Parsons on the final play of the first half. Parsons had said leading up to his first Pro Bowl that he would channel the late Sean Taylor in his aggression in the NFL all-star game. The Cowboys rookie didn't quite level a punter, but he and his fellow defenders, who picked off each Pro Bowl QB at least once, were certainly more inspired than the offensive offensive play on Sunday. (Jeremy Bergman)
  2. Maxx makes an effort. Hometown hero Maxx Crosby made the most of his Pro Bowl debut Sunday afternoon. The Raiders edge rusher left his feet at the line of scrimmage to bat down three Murray passes in the first two quarters, including one on the first play, setting the tone for the day. Deep in the second quarter, Crosby even logged a sack of Cousins in the red zone, thwarting an NFC scoring effort. Crosby finished his all-star afternoon with five tackles, three for a loss, two sacks, three passes defensed and the game’s Defensive Most Valuable Player accolade. One of the league's feel-good stories, Crosby had a field day in front of his home crowd. (Jeremy Bergman)
  3. Herbert a highlight. Though Sunday’s exhibition is hardly the stage to accurately grade any all-star, Justin Herbert certainly looked sterling in his Pro Bowl debut. The only quarterback to emerge unscathed without an interception in the first half, Herbert was 7 of 10 for 98 yards and hit Ravens tight end Mark Andrews for a pair of scores before his final toss in the second half was picked off. It’s been five weeks since Herbert and the Chargers’ season came to a bitter end in Las Vegas and he returned to the scene of the crime Sunday and looked like his sensational self, earning Pro Bowl Offensive MVP in the process. Maybe he wasn’t as dazzling as he was back in defeat back in Week 18, but he was certainly a highlight in the AFC’s win. (Grant Gordon)
  4. Fourth-and-15 flops. Exhibition contests like the Pro Bowl are perfect venues to try out new ideas the Competition Committee is hesitant to adopt. Enter the fourth-and-15 alternative to the kickoff, a rule that allows a scoring team to opt to convert a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25 instead of kicking the ball back to its opponent following the extra point. Suggested and tabled at recent league meetings, it was adopted for experimentation at this year's Pro Bowl. The result? The AFC and NFC went a combined 0 for 8 on these attempts, resulting in short fields for their opponents and increased scoring. (Jeremy Bergman)
  5. Rookies don’t disappoint. A 15-time Pro Bowler just retired, though he wasn’t at Sunday’s festivities. And though it would be folly to suggest any player could ever follow the accomplishments of Tom Brady, it’s impossible not to wonder and prognosticate what lies ahead for the rookies who made their Pro Bowl debuts Sunday. Brady made the first of his aforementioned 15 all-star games in 2001 -- his second season. Following sensational first seasons, the likes of Parsons, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, Jones and Steelers running back Najee Harris had their highlights. Parsons, as he’s done since the preseason, commanded notice with eight tackles and a sack. Pitts caught a fourth-quarter TD as the NFC rallied to make things interesting and Jones, who was 12 of 16 for 112 yards and a TD, hooked up with Harris on a fourth-and-2 play for seven yards to salt away the AFC’s win. Just a play prior, Jones rushed for four yards but kept going all the way into the end zone before busting out his best Griddy. Sunday was all about the best of the best (or most of them) having fun, and it’s certainly fun to imagine if any of these first-year phenoms might well have played in the first of their 15 or so Pro Bowls. If nothing less, the future is certainly bright for Chargers offensive lineman Rashawn Slater, another rookie in the game, and the aforementioned quartet. (Grant Gordon)


NFL Research: This was the AFC’s fifth consecutive Pro Bowl win, as it’s defeated the NFC each year the game’s been played since reverting back to the traditional AFC-NFC matchup following three seasons in which NFL Legends picked opposing teams. 


Next Gen stat of the game: Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett each had five QB pressures, but Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had a game-high six pressures to go with two sacks and a 25% pressure rate.

Related Content

news

Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach

The New Orleans Saints are hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

The Giants signed QB Davis Webb and punter ﻿Jamie Gillan﻿ to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Joe Burrow confident Bengals offensive line will rise to challenge against ferocious Rams pass rush

The key to beating the Bengals to this point hasn't been getting after Joe Burrow, even if it defies modern football logic. But that could change in Super Bowl LVI when Burrow's Bengals face a ferocious Rams defense.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

Super Bowl week has started. Hours before local Opening Night ceremonies, the Cincinnati Bengals took questions from the media on Monday, offering their thoughts on the big game and much more.
news

Packers expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach

The Packers entered the offseason needing massive upgrades to their disastrous special teams unit. To that end, Matt LaFleur made a splash hire with former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) on Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

Cincinnati tight end ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ is doing everything he can to play in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game. Speaking to the media Monday, the Bengals veteran said he'll be on the field Sunday if he has his way.
news

Texans finalizing deal with DC Lovie Smith to be next head coach

Lovie Smith appears to be headed back to a head coach's seat in the NFL. The Houston Texans are finalizing a deal with Smith to be the team's new head coach. A deal is not yet done, but the two sides are moving in that direction.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he 'can get better everywhere' after stellar rookie season

﻿Micah Parsons﻿' rookie campaign was a revelation, with the Dallas Cowboys linebacker proving to be a playmaker all over the field. The 22-year-old, however, believes he's just scratching the surface of his ability.
news

Tom Brady: If not for tuck rule, I'm probably Drew Bledsoe's backup in 2002

During ESPN's new 30 for 30 documentary "The Tuck Rule," Tom Brady said if it weren't for that victory on their way to the Super Bowl, he believes he would have returned to being Drew Bledsoe's backup.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'still not over' loss to Bengals in AFC title game

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is still feeling the loss in the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals during his trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara out of jail after arrest for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was arrested and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Sunday, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release. 
news

Texans interview defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for head coaching job

Lovie Smith, the Texans defensive coordinator and associate head coach, has emerged as a contender for the vacant Houston head coaching position and was interviewed for the vacancy on Sunday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW