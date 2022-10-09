2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Chiefs game on 'Monday Night Football'





Two familiar foes enter Monday night in familiar territory.





For all the seemingly seismic, franchise-shifting moves in the AFC West over summer -- namely the Raiders trading for an All-Pro wide receiver and the Chiefs shipping theirs away -- little has changed come fall.





Kansas City sits alone atop a division it has won for the last six years, ranked second in points scored and fourth in total yards thanks to a restructured plan of attack absent now-Dolphin Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs made a statement in the first quarter of the season that the West remains theirs, and they’re in position to build on it by running Andy Reid’s record to 16-3 against the Silver and Black since his arrival in 2013.





The Raiders travel to Arrowhead in last place, having lost three contests by a total of 13 points and staring at the possibility of falling three games behind Kansas City before an early Week 6 bye.





This is a near must-win for Las Vegas to stay afloat in the division after stumbling out of the gate.





Here are four things to watch for when the Chiefs host the Raiders on Monday Night Football:



