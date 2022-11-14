2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Commanders-Eagles game on 'Monday Night Football'





After a mini bye week, the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field to close out Week 10 in an NFC East matchup.





The Eagles defeated the Commanders earlier this season, 24-8, in Week 3. However, that game featured former Eagles QB Carson Wentz under center for the Commanders. This time around Taylor Heinicke will be leading the charge for Washington.





In a competitive QB battle, Heinicke could potentially be auditioning for the starting role (Wentz is eligible to potentially return from injured reserve in Week 11). Heinicke has gone 2-1 as the starting QB, while Wentz went 2-4 to start the season before a fractured right finger in Week 6.





One of the MVP favorites from NFL.com’s midseason predictions, Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles are back in action. Nick Sirianni’s well-rounded squad will look to continue their regular-season dominance with Hurts. The Eagles QB has won 11 straight regular-season games as the starting signal-caller with his last loss coming in Nov. 2021. The last QB to go undefeated in games over five consecutive months (minimum one regular season game in each month) was Peyton Manning from Nov. 2008 to Nov. 2009, per NFL Research. Can Hurts continue that trend going?





Here are four things to watch for when the Commanders visit the Eagles on Monday night on ESPN:



