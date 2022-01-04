2022 NFL Pro Bowl: Date, time, location, how to watch and more

Will there be an NFL Pro Bowl 2022?

Yes, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, 2022.

What time is the Pro Bowl?

The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Pro Bowl?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Who is in the Pro Bowl?

Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Dec. 22 with the Indianapolis Colts leading all teams with seven selections. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also set an NFL record with his 15th Pro Bowl selection.