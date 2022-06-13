2022 NFL Preseason On NFL Network

NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2022 NFL preseason games, highlighted by 22 live games including a rematch of Super Bowl LVI.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule kicks off with eight Week 1 games starting Thursday, August 11 at 7:00 PM ET with the New England Patriots hosting the New York Giants. Week 1 preseason coverage continues Friday, August 12 with rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 6:00 PM ET, followed by the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers at 8:30 PM ET.

On Saturday, August 13, NFL Network carries a quadruple-header of live Week 1 preseason games, starting at 1:00 PM ET with the Chicago Bears hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. Saturday's schedule continues at 4:00 PM ET with the Buffalo Bills hosting quarterback Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts in his debut with his new team, followed by the Seattle Seahawks traveling to face rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:00 PM ET. The final game airs at 9:00 PM ET with quarterback Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos debut against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network's Week 1 preseason live schedule concludes Sunday, August 14 at 4:25 PM ET with the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule continues with eight Week 2 games, starting Friday, August 19 with the New England Patriots hosting the Carolina Panthers at 7:00 PM ET, followed by the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Houston Texans at 10:00 PM ET.

On Saturday, August 20, NFL Network carries a quadruple-header of Week 2 preseason games, starting at 1:00 PM ET with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Denver Broncos. Saturday's quadruple-header continues with the Washington Commanders at the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Tennessee Titans at 7:00 PM ET and the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Chargers at 10:00 PM ET.

NFL Network's Week 2 preseason live schedule concludes Sunday, August 21 with a double-header starting at 1:00 PM ET with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 7:00 PM ET.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule concludes with six Week 3 games, starting Thursday, August 25 at 8:00 PM ET with the Green Bay Packers traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs, and continuing Friday, August 26 at 8:00 PM ET with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Seattle Seahawks.

On Saturday, August 27, NFL Network carries a triple-header starting at 3:00 PM ET with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's triple-header continues at 6:00 PM ET with a rematch of Super Bowl LVI when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams, and concludes at 9:00 PM ET when the Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Network's live Week 3 preseason schedule concludes Sunday, August 28 with the New York Jets hosting the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams.