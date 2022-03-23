2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 23

Janovich, a veteran of six seasons, finds a new home after a two-year stay in Cleveland where he cleared the way for the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt . The 28-year-old found his fourth career goal line touchdown during the 2021 season.

Janovich's arrival in Houston reunites him with running back Rex Burkhead﻿, with whom he spent his college days at the University of Nebraska. Burkhead currently sits atop the Texans' RB depth chart with Darius Anderson and Scottie Phillips also on the roster. Houston finished the 2021 season as the worst rushing team in the NFL with 83.6 rush yards per game.