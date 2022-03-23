Around the NFL

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 23

Published: Mar 23, 2022 at 05:02 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Houston has found its fullback.

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran FB Andy Janovich﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Janovich, a veteran of six seasons, finds a new home after a two-year stay in Cleveland where he cleared the way for the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The 28-year-old found his fourth career goal line touchdown during the 2021 season.

Janovich's arrival in Houston reunites him with running back Rex Burkhead﻿, with whom he spent his college days at the University of Nebraska. Burkhead currently sits atop the Texans' RB depth chart with Darius Anderson and Scottie Phillips also on the roster. Houston finished the 2021 season as the worst rushing team in the NFL with 83.6 rush yards per game.

Roster moves

  • The Carolina Panthers have signed veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin to a one-year deal.
  • The Chicago Bears have signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier to a one-year contract.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals waived offensive lineman Fred Johnson.
  • The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Carlos Watkins on a one-year deal.
  • The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Chris Board and cornerback Mike Hughes.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of defensive tackle ﻿Vernon Butler﻿.
  • The Los Angeles Rams tendered exclusive rights free agent John Wolford﻿. The backup QB gets a one-year deal to return to the Rams.
  • The New York Giants signed former Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis to a one-year deal to reunite him with new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, sources tell Rapoport.
  • The New York Jets re-signed fullback Nick Bawden﻿.
  • The San Francisco 49ers re-signed defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year deal.
  • The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with cornerback Justin Coleman to a one-year deal, Pelissero reports, per a source.
  • The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a one-year contract with linebacker Dylan Cole﻿.
  • The Washington Commanders have signed defensive end Efe Obada.

Visits

  • The Baltimore Ravens are hosting defensive linemen ﻿Rasheem Green﻿ and ﻿Arden Key﻿ for visits on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Rapoport.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting Packers wide receiver ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ for a visit on Wednesday, per Pelissero.

Trades

  • The Miami Dolphins have acquired wide receiver ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The Dolphins are sending five draft picks including a 2022 first-round pick to Kansas City for Hill, who will receive a four-year, $120 million contract extension upon his arrival in Miami.

