2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 22

Corey Coleman hasn't recorded a statistic in the NFL since 2018, but he's giving it another try with a new team in 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing the former Giants and Browns receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

A 2016 first-round pick of the Browns out of Baylor, Coleman showed very brief flashes of being a big-play artist, catching 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. Both were shortened by injury, though, which would become a recurring theme in his career.

Coleman forced his way out of Cleveland during training camp in 2018 (as seen on that year's Hard Knocks) and bounced around Buffalo, New England and finally, New York, where he appeared in eight games and caught five passes for 71 yards for the Giants in 2018. A torn ACL ended his 2019 season, and he spent the 2020 season on New York's practice squad.