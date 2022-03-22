2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 22

Corey Coleman hasn't recorded a statistic in the NFL since 2018, but he's giving it another try with a new team in 2022.
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing the former Giants and Browns receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
A 2016 first-round pick of the Browns out of Baylor, Coleman showed very brief flashes of being a big-play artist, catching 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. Both were shortened by injury, though, which would become a recurring theme in his career.
Coleman forced his way out of Cleveland during training camp in 2018 (as seen on that year's Hard Knocks) and bounced around Buffalo, New England and finally, New York, where he appeared in eight games and caught five passes for 71 yards for the Giants in 2018. A torn ACL ended his 2019 season, and he spent the 2020 season on New York's practice squad.
Coleman heads to Kansas City with the hope the athleticism that led to his first-round selection will end up helping him carve out a role with the explosive Chiefs. He'll find a familiar face in former Browns teammate Josh Gordon, who is also attempting a comeback with the Chiefs.
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals signed former Bengals, Chargers and Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil.
- The Atlanta Falcons announced the signings of running back Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal and pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a one-year contract.
- The Chicago Bears signed former Titans fullback Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.
- The Miami Dolphins re-signed tight end Durham Smythe.
- The Minnesota Vikings added a top-tier pass rusher and a former division rival by signing Za'Darius Smith to a three-year contract that's worth $42 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport. The Vikings also are re-signing quarterback Sean Mannion to a one-year deal, Pelissero reported.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million contract worth up to $24 million with incentives, per Rapoport.