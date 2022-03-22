Around the NFL

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 22

Published: Mar 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Corey Coleman hasn't recorded a statistic in the NFL since 2018, but he's giving it another try with a new team in 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing the former Giants and Browns receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

A 2016 first-round pick of the Browns out of Baylor, Coleman showed very brief flashes of being a big-play artist, catching 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. Both were shortened by injury, though, which would become a recurring theme in his career.

Coleman forced his way out of Cleveland during training camp in 2018 (as seen on that year's Hard Knocks) and bounced around Buffalo, New England and finally, New York, where he appeared in eight games and caught five passes for 71 yards for the Giants in 2018. A torn ACL ended his 2019 season, and he spent the 2020 season on New York's practice squad.

Coleman heads to Kansas City with the hope the athleticism that led to his first-round selection will end up helping him carve out a role with the explosive Chiefs. He'll find a familiar face in former Browns teammate Josh Gordon, who is also attempting a comeback with the Chiefs.

Roster moves

  • The Arizona Cardinals signed former Bengals, Chargers and Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil﻿.
  • The Atlanta Falcons announced the signings of running back Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal and pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a one-year contract.
  • The Chicago Bears signed former Titans fullback ﻿Khari Blasingame﻿ to a one-year contract.
  • The Miami Dolphins re-signed tight end Durham Smythe﻿.
  • The Minnesota Vikings added a top-tier pass rusher and a former division rival by signing Za'Darius Smith to a three-year contract that's worth $42 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport. The Vikings also are re-signing quarterback Sean Mannion to a one-year deal, Pelissero reported.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million contract worth up to $24 million with incentives, per Rapoport.

Related Content

news

Vikings signing former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith to three-year, $42M deal

Za'Darius Smith has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a three-year deal. Smith's contract has a base value of $42 million and can be worth up to $47 million with incentives.
news

Dak Prescott has 'no doubt' CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as 'the main guy'

The key to the offensive puzzle in Dallas is ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, who will be expected to play the role of an attention-grabbing No. 1 receiver with Amari Cooper out of the picture.
news

Buccaneers re-signing RB Leonard Fournette to three-year, $21M contract

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is returning to Tampa Bay on a three-year, $21 million deal. The RB had visited the Patriots on Monday, but is now back with Tom Brady and company.
news

Drew Lock excited for 'fresh start' with Seahawks, ready to compete for starting job

After three roller-coaster seasons in Denver, former second-round pick Drew Lock said he went into the offseason expecting change. Change came in a trade that brought ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ to Denver and shipped Lock and a boatload of other assets back to Seattle, where he's currently the presumptive starter.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on if Tom Brady will play beyond 2022: 'We'll get to that when we get to it'

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked Monday if there's potential for a Tom Brady extension to free up additional salary cap space. The GM let it be known there were plans in the works, but other than that kept said plans close to his vest. 
news

Tight end Robert Tonyan re-signs with Packers after injury-shortened season

The Packers re-signed tight end Robert Tonyan, the team announced Monday. 
news

Matthew Stafford happy 'to do this for a long time' after signing extension with Rams

Rams coach Sean McVay entered the 2021 offseason in search of a reliable upgrade at quarterback, and found it in Matthew Stafford, who helped throw the Rams to their first Super Bowl triumph since the 1999 season. Stafford's extension ensures McVay will enjoy such dependability for years to come.
news

Cowboys re-signing starting safety Jayron Kearse to two-year, $10M deal

Safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ is re-signing with the Cowboys on a two-year deal worth $10 million with a max value of $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Falcons agree to terms with QB Marcus Mariota on two-year, $18.75M deal

On the same day they traded away Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons are signing quarterback ﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ to a two-year deal, the team announced. 
news

Saints re-signing QB Jameis Winston to two-year, $28M deal

New Orleans is re-signing quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ to a two-year, $28 million contract with $21 million in guarantees, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL community reacts to Colts' trade with Falcons for QB Matt Ryan

The quarterback carousel kept spinning Monday, as the Colts acquired Matt Ryan. The QB's former teammates in Atlanta, his future teammates in Indianapolis and others around the league reacted to the move.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW