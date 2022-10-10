2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 6 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 39%

Tale as old as tiiiiiiiiime ... I don’t remember the rest of the words to the Beauty and the Beast song, sorry. The point is Michael Gallup is back in this column for the fourth-straight week. What I DO know is that Gallup looked like an absolute beast on his beauty of a toe-drag-swag snag on Sunday (8.2% Next Gen Stats catch probability by the way). And while the fantasy production has been mild through Gallup’s first two games back from injury, they were just that -- his first two games back from injury. In addition, Dak Prescott is likely to return very soon ... and is equally likely to catapult the Cowboys’ pass play frequency back to where it was in Week 1 (a monstrous 72%) ... or closer to it. If you can store Gallup on your bench now, he will pay much spicier dividends over the course of the fantasy season.