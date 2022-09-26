2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 4 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 32%





At this point, Williams is low-key what many drafters wanted AJ Dillon to be -- namely, a productive secondary back on the best offense in the NFC North -- or what Kareem Hunt has been for years now in Cleveland. Williams now has four rushing touchdowns this season (to D’Andre Swift’s one), thanks to his 11 red zone carries (to Swift’s two). Forget just the Lions, the only RB in the entire league with more carries inside the 5-yard-line than Williams (four) is Antonio Gibson (six). He is a weekly FLEX option whether Swift is playing or not ... but on top of all that, Swift has a shoulder injury that could force him to miss time. Williams should be the top priority on nearly every wire.