International icon Rihanna takes center stage for Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published: Sep 25, 2022 at 03:14 PM

Today Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announce international icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Rihanna will take center stage at State Farm Stadium for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment," said Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. "Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

"Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "We're excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show."

Over the coming months, fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

This marks the first year of a partnership between Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation.

Earlier this year, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show which featured a lineup of trailblazing musicians including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar made history, garnering five Creative Arts Emmy nominations. The critically acclaimed performance won three Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first ever for the show.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.

For more information about Super Bowl LVII, visit SuperBowl.com.

Related Content

news

Justin Herbert (ribs) to start Sunday's game for Chargers vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is officially active for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and he will be in the starting lineup.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns versus Bills after briefly exiting with head injury

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins' game versus the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter after suffering a head injury, but returned to start the second half.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE