2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 16 waiver wire





You could be excused for blaming the Colts’ historic loss on Saturday on the early exit of Jonathan Taylor. In his absence, Moss and Jackson averaged only 3.7 yards per carry (136 yards on 37 carries) in a long series of disappointingly short drives. But for fantasy, we don’t care all that much about whether the Colts allowed a 33-point comeback. We care about opportunity and fantasy points. Certainly, we would prefer more opportunities to score (Jackson did get a 1-yard receiving touchdown, but, incredibly, the rest of the Colts’ 36 points all came on special teams or defense). But beggars can’t necessarily be choosers this time of year, and if you were relying on Taylor, one of these guys is likely to be a feasible fill-in. Next week, Indianapolis gets the utterly atrocious Chargers run defense (on Monday night). I would be tempted and willing to start either guy in that game (in a tough spot). But beyond that, they draw the also abysmal Giants run defense in championship week after we’ve had a chance to evaluate the backfield breakdown. Color me intrigued.