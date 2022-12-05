2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 14 waiver wire

Guys to 'Stache: Last week's Isaiah to 'stache (Isaiah McKenzie) had a decent game on Thursday Night Football, so we're returning to the well with this week's Isaiah to 'stache: Isaiah Hodgins of the New York Giants. I think he's the 24th Giants wide receiver to make this column as the team continues to fan through the depth chart looking for answers. But after a decent five receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown on six targets Sunday, I'm willing to give it another go. If you're in a really deep league or a really deep hole, Brandon Powell of the Rams looked spicy on Sunday, taking seven creative touches for 84 yards. There is next-to-no healthy competition in that wide receiver room, and Powell kind of looked like what Tavon Austin was supposed to be for this team years ago. Worth a (very long) shot. Nico Collins had 10 targets on Sunday (for dismal 3 catches and 36 yards) and scored a late-game touchdown. He's a dart throw. Also, a weekly reminder to 'stache Jameson Williams. I will keep doing it until he makes that one play that plasters him all over your Twitter timeline.