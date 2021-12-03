2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Saints on Thursday night

- Give Micah Parsons the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award right now. With due respect to the Broncos' Patrick Surtain, the Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and some other promising rookies, this isn't even a race. Parsons can do it all -- pressure the quarterback, play the run, cover the flats, he's up to the task whatever the ask. He can even blanket wide receivers downfield; it was Parsons who was all over wide receiver Kenny Stills on a first-half interception by Jayron Kearse. He also dropped Taysom Hill for a loss of 11 on a third-down sack, giving him 10 sacks on the year, and notched six tackles, five pressures, and two QB hits. The sky is the limit for this kid.
- CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper make the difference. There's no underestimating the impact wide receivers Lamb and Cooper make for Dallas' offense. Thursday night marked the first time both played a full game since a Week 10 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons. They combined for 163 total yards, most of it courtesy of Lamb, who had a long reception of 25 yards and broke a hitch pass for 33 that was ruled a rush as a lateral. Cooper caught just two passes, but one went for 41 yards and helped set up the Cowboys' first touchdown, and he also drew a defensive pass interference call on Saints CB Paulson Adebo. Coming off the COVID-19 list, Cooper only played about a third of Dallas' offensive snaps. The Lamb-Cooper duo is going to have to deliver for this team, especially if injuries continue to nag running back Ezekiel Elliott, and on Thursday they did so with aplomb.
- Taysom Hill's toughness can't go unmentioned. The Saints quarterback had a downright miserable game as a passer, throwing four interceptions, all after injuring a finger on his throwing hand in the first half. He'll want to forget this one ASAP. That said, in the era of athletic quarterbacks wisely protecting themselves by sliding at the end of a run, the rushing show Hill put on was unicorn-level unusual. The rough-and-tumble quarterback left himself open to plenty of shots in the name of extra yardage, and while it might not have been advisable, the toughness demands appreciation. He ran for 101 yards on 11 carries, highlighted by a hurdle over Damontae Kazee in the middle of the field that he managed to finish without getting annihilated. He moved a lot of chains on the ground, and did it with a painful plantar fascia injury. His passing night flat-out stunk, but the guy has throwback guts and fortitude.
