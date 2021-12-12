Browns RB Kareem Hunt injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 14's Sunday games

- The Arizona Cardinals announced that defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson will not attend Monday's game versus the Rams due to COVID-19 protocols. His duties will be assumed by other members of the defensive coaching staff.
- Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris is questionable to return versus the Panthers.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was ruled out against the Browns after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. Defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh) is questionable.
- Carolina Panthers cornerback A.J. Bouye (foot) is questionable to return against the Falcons.
- Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return against the Ravens.
- Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (cramping) is questionable to return versus Washington.
- Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) is questionable to return versus the Seahawks.
- Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who was added to the injury report Saturday and listed as questionable, is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
- New York Jets running back Austin Walter (illness) has been ruled out against New Orleans. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (shoulder) is questionable to return.
- Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone has been ruled out against the Texans with a knee injury.
- Tennessee Titans tight end Tory Carter (ankle) is questionable to return versus the Jaguars.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffers ankle injury, ruled out vs. Browns
Lamar Jackson left the playing field early Sunday and will not return. The Ravens' star QB was carted to the locker room soon after taking a hit to the lower body in the second quarter. He was originally designated as questionable with an ankle injury.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 14 NFL games
The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) inactive vs. Washington
Much ado has been made recently about the health of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, but it was his backfield mate Tony Pollard who carried an injury designation into Week 14.
Injury roundup: Bengals' Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins expected to play vs. 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Tee Higgins, both listed as questionable, are expected to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells Ian Rapoport.
Broncos to honor late WR Demaryius Thomas on Sunday vs. Lions
Sunday at Empower Field will be an emotional setting for the Denver Broncos and their fans. With the unexpected passing of Demaryius Thomas sure to be on everyone's minds and hearts, the club is ensuring his memory will be honored.
Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore (quad) placed on injured reserve
The Jets placed rookie WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games.
Rams RB Darrell Henderson placed on reserve/COVID list
Rams RB Darrell Henderson has been placed on the reserve/COVID list and will miss Monday night's game versus the Cardinals, the team announced.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 11
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. have been activated from the reserve/COVID list, clearing them to play Sunday versus the Giants.
Titans activate WR Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve, will play vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans activated Jones from injured reserve on Saturday and he will play on Sunday versus the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Giants QB Mike Glennon clears concussion protocol, will start vs. Chargers
Giants QB Mike Glennon will get the start Sunday versus the Chargers after clearing concussion protocol.
Chargers HC Brandon Staley: Keenan Allen won't play vs. Giants, but Mike Williams might
Chargers coach Brandon Staley said WR Keenan Allen will miss Los Angeles' Sunday game against the Giants. WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris still have a chance to play this weekend provided they continue to test negative.