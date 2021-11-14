2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 10 games

- Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has been ruled out against the Saints with an abdominal injury.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled cornerback Richard Sherman out of Sunday's game against Washington before kickoff. Sherman was knocked out with a calf injury despite not being listed with any injury leading up to Tampa Bay's Week 10 clash. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported he suffered a calf strain in pregame warmups. The veteran will miss some time beyond Sunday's game.
- New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery (finger) is questionable to return against the Titans.
- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is questionable to return against the Lions with a foot injury.
- Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson is questionable to return against the Steelers with an ankle injury.
Washington DE Chase Young (knee) ruled out vs. Buccaneers
Chase Young is down and out. The Washington Football team's star pass rusher suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Saints. Young's knee appeared to buckle while coming off the edge in pursuit of Tom Brady.
Vikings OL Dakota Dozier released from hospital following bout with COVID-19
Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier has been released from the hospital after a bout with COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was admitted to the emergency room Tuesday night after experiencing breathing issues.
Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) active vs. Colts
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their top running back Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Ian Rapoport reports that James Robinson will play today. He is officially active.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 10 NFL games
The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
Injury roundup: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins not expected to play vs. Panthers
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who didn't practice this week due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Cardinals pessimistic QB Kyler Murray (ankle) will be able to play vs. Panthers
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday night that there is pessimism that quarterback Kyler Murray will be able to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Ben Roethlisberger will miss Steelers' game vs. Lions due to COVID-19
The Steelers announced Saturday that Ben Roethlisberger will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss their Week 10 game against the Lions.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at age of 87
Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants star defender Sam Huff died Saturday at the age of 87.
Odell Beckham on joining Rams: 'This felt right in my heart'
Odell Beckham Jr. spoke to the media for the first time since signing with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. Beckham: "It just happened that this felt right in my heart, in my soul."
Titans place WR Julio Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve
The Tennessee Titans have placed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.