2021 NFL schedule: Three Packers games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Green Bay Packers fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, Week 9, Nov. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

The additional 17th game added to the schedule provided us with this juicy matchup. Regardless of how the Aaron Rodgers drama unfolds in the coming months, this is still poised to be one of the best matchups of 2021. Let's not forget that Matt LaFleur is 26-6 in two seasons in Green Bay. The Packers and Chiefs are the only teams to make their respective conference championship games each of the past two seasons. If Rodgers' situation sorts itself out, this will be one of the most hotly anticipated regular-season games in years -- Patrick Mahomes missed the last meeting between the clubs. With Mahomes and Rodgers on the field, fireworks would be nearly certain.

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, Week 3, Sept. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

A year after getting rolled by Kyle Shanahan's club twice, LaFleur's squad got revenge, thumping a beat-up Niners team last season. With San Francisco in line to return its star-studded defensive front, this will be an all-out battle in the trenches. Even with attrition, the Packers still boast one of the best O-lines in football. It will be strength on strength in the Bay. The 49ers might not be ready to deploy rookie QB Trey Lance by Week 3, instead rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo to open the season. If Shanahan goes with Lance, the Packers would get to face the rookie in his first prime-time game. The underlying subplot with the Niners asking about Rodgers' availability in a trade before the draft is sure to add to the pregame hype. The sheer number of prime-time and late-window games for the Packers, including back-to-back night games in Weeks 2-3, suggests the schedule makers aren't concerned about the Rodgers drama. As it stands, Green Bay has only six games with 1 p.m. ET kickoff times, and just one of those is a home tilt.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, Week 12, Nov. 28, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Old friend Matthew Stafford makes another trip to Lambeau Field. With the Lions, Stafford went 7-13 in his career versus Green Bay. The Packers now face Stafford in new surroundings after the QB's trade to L.A. Will he still be the same punching bag? Will Sean McVay's offense be flying by the time the matchup takes place? Outside of the QB play, this matchup pits the potential WR1 vs. CB1 in Davante Adams and Jalen Ramsey﻿. In Green Bay's playoff win against L.A. last season, Adams went for 66 yards on nine receptions with one TD (3-of-3 for 27 yards versus Ramsey, per PFF). The Packers didn't shy away from throwing at Ramsey that day. Would they test those waters again in a regular-season rematch?

Check out the full Packers schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 vs. Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 26 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 17 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 24 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Nov. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 5 -- BYE

Dec. 12 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Dec. 19 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 25 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:30 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Jan. 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Jan. 9 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD