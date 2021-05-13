2021 NFL schedule: Three Lions games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Detroit Lions fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, Week 7, Oct. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Revenge! Revenge! Revenge! As the Lions build a virtual "Rams West," there are numerous new faces to Detroit who made their bones in L.A. From general manager Brad Holmes to defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant to defensive lineman Michael Brockers to quarterback Jared Goff﻿. Brockers was a give-away by the Rams after he didn't want to restructure his contract. Goff famously unloaded with two first-round picks as Sean McVay washed his hands of the QB. Both players should be plenty motivated to prove the L.A. brass wrong. Lions players will face off against their former leader, Matthew Stafford﻿. No harsh words from the Detroit organization were spoken of Stafford, even as he asked to be traded, for having shouldered the franchise for years. Still, there are sure to be former teammates who can't wait to get their shot at No. 9. Given all the ties between the clubs, emotions are sure to be high on both sidelines.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, Week 2, Sept. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Lions' lone prime-time game of the season comes early. It's also Dan Campbell's first division game as a head coach. Facing Green Bay at Lambeau has been a bugaboo for most Lions coaches in the past. How Campbell's crew handles that situation will write the first chapter in how the season will unfold for the rebuilding Lions. Regardless of how the Aaron Rodgers situation unfolds in Green Bay, the Packers will remain a playoff competitor. The talk in the offseason in Detroit has been about building a tough, aggressive team. Campbell will get his first measuring stick to see where he's at in that process against a division foe under the lights at Lambeau.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Week 12, Thanksgiving, 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Lions passed on Justin Fields with the No. 7 overall pick, making offensive tackle Penei Sewell the selection. The decision allowed Fields to fall into range for the Bears to leap up and snag their future signal-caller. Will that decision come back to bite the Lions in the rear? If Sewell is a Hall of Fame-type player, perhaps not. If he falls short while Fields becomes a difference-maker for a rival, the two will be compared to no end. Won't that be a fun argument to have at Thanksgiving dinner? Even if Matt Nagy goes against the grain and Andy Dalton starts the season under center, there should be little doubt the rookie is on the field by Turkey Day. Fields owns the talent to expand Nagy's offense, which already exploited the Lions' defensive deficits with now-outcast Mitchell Trubisky﻿.

Check out the full Lions schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 26 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 3 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 10 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 24 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 31 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 7 -- BYE

Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 21 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 26 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 2 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD