2021 NFL Draft order: Top five picks set

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 08:08 PM
The 2021 NFL Draft is months away, but we now know the order for the top five picks of the draft: the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars' and Jets' selections were determined during last Sunday's slate of games, while the Dolphins clinched the No. 3 overall pick by virtue of the Houston Texans' season-finale loss to the Tennessee Titans. Miami holds Houston's first-round pick for this year's draft as a product of the 2019 Laremy Tunsil trade.

The Falcons locked up the No. 4 overall pick after their Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals clinch No. 5 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The order for the top 18 picks of the first round will be determined following Sunday night's game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles.

