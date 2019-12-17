2020 Pro Bowl snubs: Vikings' Kirk Cousins leads top 10

Schobert made the 2018 Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Ryan Shazier thanks to his 144 tackles and three sacks, but his 2019 performance is arguably the best of his career. Schobert has been all over the field for the Browns, racking up 116 tackles and nearly matching his 2017 pace of nine tackles per game with an average of 8.28 this campaign. His 10 hustle stops (defensive stops where the player covers 20+ yards of distance from snap to tackle) rank in the top 10 of all linebackers with at least 300 defensive snaps played, and his 55 stops (tackles that result in a successful play for the defense based on the yards to go by down) are fourth best among that same group across the league, per Next Gen Stats.