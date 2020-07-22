2020 NFL season scheduled to kick off in 50 days

We're getting closer: 50 days until football.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick off 50 days from today, on Sept. 10, when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

With the NFL and NFLPA in agreement that there will be no preseason games played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season-opener will be the first NFL game played since the Super Bowl.

With the league and union still discussing the particulars of training camp and how the ramp-up period will work, we still don't know exactly how many padded practices players will get in before the season starts.