Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 08:55 AM

2020 NFL season scheduled to kick off in 50 days

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

We're getting closer: 50 days until football.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick off 50 days from today, on Sept. 10, when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

With the NFL and NFLPA in agreement that there will be no preseason games played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season-opener will be the first NFL game played since the Super Bowl.

With the league and union still discussing the particulars of training camp and how the ramp-up period will work, we still don't know exactly how many padded practices players will get in before the season starts.

Many questions are left to be answered in the next 50 days, but in just over seven weeks, football will finally be back.

Related Content

Devonta Freeman hires Rosenhaus after previous agent severed ties
news

Devonta Freeman hires Rosenhaus after previous agent severed ties

Devonta Freeman has a new representative as he searches for a new job. Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Wednesday that Freeman has joined his squad.
Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'
news

Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'

Ross Blacklock, the Texans' top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was overcome with emotion once signing his rookie contract. 
NFLPA tells players there will be no preseason games in 2020
news

NFLPA tells players there will be no preseason games in 2020

A day after the NFL offered to have zero preseason games, the NFLPA informed players there will be no preseason contests ahead of the 2020 season. An agreement is all but official.
Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans
news

Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans

The L.A. Rams on Tuesday announced SoFi Stadium will be at limited or no capacity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; season tickets will not be possible in 2020, either. 
NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point
news

NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point

At some point during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFLPA website
HBO releases 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' trailer ahead of debut
news

HBO releases 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' trailer ahead of debut

Hard Knocks teased its upcoming season with a trailer released Tuesday. With the Chargers and Rams getting ready to report for training camp, the prevailing message was simple: It's good to be back.
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Raiders agree to terms with No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs

The Raiders have struck a deal with their top pick of 2020. Las Vegas has agreed to terms with receiver Henry Ruggs III on a rookie deal worth $16.67 million over four years.
Washington hires Julie Donaldson as senior VP of media
news

Washington hires Julie Donaldson as senior VP of media

The Washington football club announced Tuesday that Julie Donaldson has been named senior vice president of media.
Clemson's Isaiah Simmons (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
news

Cardinals agree to $20.66M deal with first-rounder Isaiah Simmons

We're mere weeks from seeing the first professional snaps of one of the spring's most-hyped players. The Cardinals have agreed to terms with linebacker Isaiah Simmons on a four-year deal worth $20.66 million, Ian Rapoport reports. 
Sean McVay copying Shanahan's approach with RB committee
news

Sean McVay copying Shanahan's approach with RB committee

The Rams moved on from Todd Gurley with the plan of employing a committee approach in 2020. Coach Sean McVay said he's taking a page out of Kyle Shanahan's playbook in how he plans to approach the running back position.
O.J. Howard: Buccaneers 'right up there' with NFL's top offenses
news

O.J. Howard: Buccaneers 'right up there' with NFL's top offenses

Between Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Ronald Jones, a solid offensive line, all the pieces are there for an explosive year from the Buccaneers' offense. Howard believes it's one of the league's best.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL