2020 NFL Scouting Combine winners/losers: Isaiah Simmons!

A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: Epenesa made many plays for the Hawkeyes using hustle and power. Scouts questioned his athleticism coming into the combine, and his performance on Saturday likely won't do anything to assuage their suspicions. The 5.04 40 at 275 pounds was not exceptional, and his on-field work showed a lack of suddenness and bend off the edge. It's clear to me that his future is as a five-technique at the next level, and I wouldn't be surprised if he added some weight to play that spot. His jump results were not bad (32.5-inch vertical, 9-9 broad), so there's some lower-body explosiveness to work with. NFL teams should give Epenesa credit for working out instead of choosing to wait until his pro day -- but there's not a lot of 275-pound defensive linemen with 5.0 40s going in the first round these days.