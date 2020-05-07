2020 NFL schedule: Three Patriots games to circle

Befittingly enough, Jimmy Garoppolo's return to Foxborough comes at a time where the Patriots franchise finds itself at a crossroads. The post-Tom Brady era in New England was supposed to rest on his shoulders, and now the quarterback leads the defending NFC champions into New England with a proverbial chip on it. Aside from all the sensationalized storylines that will arise in the days leading up to this game, facing the 49ers will be a true benchmark for how well Bill Belichick's Patriots are doing without their heralded QB under center. It's certainly a tough task for Jarrett Stidham, who could be the Patriots' starter, but there's no doubt Belichick's unified system has cultivated players into one we didn't see coming.