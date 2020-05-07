2020 NFL schedule release: Benchmark games for nine newbies

The Browns buckled under the weight of heightened expectations last season, particularly on offense. The first opportunity to see whether the upgrades to the offensive line (in the form of veteran free agent Jack Conklin and rookie Jedrick Wills) and the addition of Stefanski, who has not decided whether he will call plays, will help the unit step up comes in Week 1 at Baltimore, where the Ravens will be hungry to get the taste of a one-and-done playoff performance out of their mouths after a 14-2 season. Baltimore represents a formidable challenge after allowing less than 18 points per game last year, third-best in the league.