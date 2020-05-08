2020 NFL schedule: Benchmark games for rookies, new coaches

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Benchmark game: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (Week 1)

The Browns buckled under the weight of heightened expectations last season, particularly on offense. The first opportunity to see whether the upgrades to the offensive line (in the form of veteran free agent Jack Conklin and rookie Jedrick Wills) and the addition of Stefanski, who has not decided whether he will call plays, will help the unit step up comes in Week 1 at Baltimore, where the Ravens will be hungry to get the taste of a one-and-done playoff performance out of their mouths after a 14-2 season. Baltimore represents a formidable challenge after allowing less than 18 points per game last year, third-best in the league.

Ron Rivera, Washington Redskins

Benchmark game: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (Week 1)

Rivera doesn't get to ease into his new job, as Washington opens at home against the division-rival Eagles. Philadelphia has won six straight in the series, including five by at least 10 points. This is the third time in the last four seasons the 'Skins have opened against the Eagles, losing the previous two by five and 13 points. So, welcome to town, Ron. Another game of note: Rivera will face his former team, the Carolina Panthers, on Dec. 27 at home.

Joe Judge, New York Giants

Benchmark game: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (Week 1)