2020 NFL Draft: When/how to watch; every pick for all 32 teams

This is a look at the picks each team holds in the 2020 NFL Draft, along with an update on plans regarding this year's event.

When is the 2020 NFL Draft? The NFL announced on March 16 that the draft will proceed as scheduled April 23-25 and will be televised, but the annual selection process will no longer include public events in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league stated that it is exploring "innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available."

* -- Picks included in pending trades that are not yet official.

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 5-10-1 (.529 strength of schedule)

Total picks: 6.

Round 1: No. 8 overall

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: Nos. 114, 131 (from Texans)

Round 6: No. 202 (from Patriots)

Round 7: No. 222

Atlanta Falcons

Record: 7-9 (.545)

Total picks: 6.

Round 1: No. 16 overall

Round 2: No. 47

Round 3: No. 78

Round 4: Nos. 119, 143 (from Ravens)

Round 7: No. 228 (from Buccaneers through Eagles)

Baltimore Ravens

Record: 14-2 (.494)

Total picks: 9.

Round 1: No. 28 overall

Round 2: Nos. 55 (from Patriots through Falcons), 60

Round 3: Nos. 92, 106

Round 4: Nos. 129 (from Patriots), 134

Round 5: No. 170 (from Vikings)

Round 7: No. 225 (from Jets)

Buffalo Bills

Record: 10-6 (.461)

Total picks: 7.

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 86

Round 4: No. 128

Round 5: No. 167

Round 6: Nos. 188 (from Browns), 207 (from Ravens through Patriots)

Round 7: No. 239 (from Vikings)

Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-11 (.549)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 7 overall

» Round 2: No. 38

» Round 3: No. 69

» Round 4: No. 113

» Round 5: Nos. 148 (from Redskins)*, 152

» Round 6: No. 184

» Round 7: No. 221

Chicago Bears

Record: 8-8 (.508)

Total picks: 7.

Round 2: Nos. 43 (from Raiders), 50 overall

Round 5: No. 163

Round 6: Nos. 196, 200 (from Eagles)

Round 7: Nos. 226 (from Raiders), 233

Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 2-14 (.553)

Total picks: 7.

Round 1: No. 1 overall

Round 2: No. 33

Round 3: No. 65

Round 4: No. 107

Round 5: No. 147

Round 6: No. 180

Round 7: No. 215

Cleveland Browns

Record: 6-10 (.533)

Total picks: 7.

Round 1: No. 10 overall

Round 2: No. 41

Round 3: Nos. 74, 97 (from Texans)

Round 4: No. 115

Round 6: No. 187 (from Cardinals)

Round 7: No. 244 (from Packers)

Dallas Cowboys

Record: 8-8 (.479)

Total picks: 7.

Round 1: No. 17 overall

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 82

Round 4: No. 123

Round 5: Nos. 164, 179

Round 7: No. 231

Denver Broncos

Record: 7-9 (.510)

Total picks: 10.

Round 1: No. 15 overall

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: Nos. 77, 83 (from Steelers), 95 (from 49ers)

Round 4: Nos. 118

Round 5: No. 178

Round 6: No. 181 (from Redskins)

Round 7: Nos. 252, 254

Detroit Lions

Record: 3-12-1 (.506)

Total picks: 9.

Round 1: No. 3 overall

Round 2: No. 35

Round 3: Nos. 67, 85 (from Eagles)

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: Nos. 149, 166 (from Eagles)

Round 6: No. 182

Round 7: No. 235 (from Eagles through Patriots)*

Green Bay Packers

Record: 13-3 (.453)

Total picks: 10.

Round 1: No. 30 overall

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 94

Round 4: No. 136

Round 5: No. 175

Round 6: Nos. 192 (from Raiders), 208 (from Titans), 209

Round 7: Nos. 236 (from Bills through Browns), 242 (from Ravens)

Houston Texans

Record: 10-6 (.520)

Total picks: 8.

Round 2: Nos. 40 (from Cardinals), 57 overall

Round 3: No. 90

Round 4: No. 111 (from Dolphins)

Round 5: No. 171

Round 7: Nos. 240, 248, 250

Indianapolis Colts

Record: 7-9 (.492)

Total picks: 7.

Round 2: Nos. 34 (from Redskins), 44

Round 3: No. 75

Round 4: No. 122

Round 5: No. 160

Round 6: Nos. 193, 197 (from Cowboys through Dolphins)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 6-10 (.484)

Total picks: 12.

Round 1: Nos. 9, 20 (from Rams) overall

Round 2: No. 42

Round 3: No. 73

Round 4: No. 116, 137 (from 49ers through Broncos), 140* (from Bears)

Round 5: Nos. 157 (from Falcons through Ravens), 165 (from Rams)

Round 6: Nos. 189, 206 (from Seahawks)

Round 7: No. 223

Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 12-4 (.510)

Total picks: 5.

Round 1: No. 32 overall

Round 2: No. 63 (from 49ers)

Round 3: No. 96

Round 4: No. 138

Round 5: No. 177

Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 7-9 (.482)

Total picks: 7.

Round 1: Nos. 12, 19 (from Bears) overall

Round 3: Nos. 80, 81 (from Bears), 91 (from Seahawks through Texans)

Round 4: No. 121

Round 5: No. 159

Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 5-11 (.514)

Total picks: 7.

Round 1: No. 6 overall

Round 2: No. 37

Round 3: No. 71

Round 4: No. 112

Round 5: No. 151

Round 6: No. 186

Round 7: No. 220

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 9-7 (.535)

Total picks: 6.

Round 2: No. 52 overall

Round 3: Nos. 84, 104

Round 4: No. 126

Round 6: No. 199

Round 7: No. 234

Miami Dolphins

Record: 5-11 (.484)

Total picks: 14.

Round 1: Nos. 5, 18 (from Steelers), 26 (from Texans) overall

Round 2: Nos. 39, 56 (from Saints)

Round 3: No. 70

Round 4: No. 141

Round 5: Nos. 153, 154 (from Jaguars through Steelers), 173 (from Ravens through Rams)

Round 6: No. 185

Round 7: Nos. 227 (from Colts), 246 (from Chiefs), 251

Minnesota Vikings

Record: 10-6 (.477)

Total picks: 12.

Round 1: Nos. 22 (from Bills), 25 overall

Round 2: No. 58

Round 3: Nos. 89, 105

Round 4: No. 132

Round 5: No. 155 (from Browns through Bills)

Round 6: Nos. 201 (from Bills), 205

Round 7: Nos. 219 (from Dolphins), 249, 253

New England Patriots

Record: 12-4 (.469)

Total picks: 12.

Round 1: No. 23 overall

Round 3: Nos. 87, 98, 100

Round 4: No. 125 (from Bears)

Round 5: No. 172 (from Seahawks through Lions)*

Round 6: Nos. 195 (from Broncos), 204 (from Texans), 212, 213

Round 7: Nos. 230 (from Falcons), 241 (from Seahawks)

New Orleans Saints

Record: 13-3 (.486)

Total picks: 5.

Round 1: No. 24 overall

Round 3: No. 88

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 169

Round 6: No. 203

New York Giants

Record: 4-12 (.473)

Total picks: 10.

Round 1: No. 4 overall

Round 2: No. 36

Round 3: No. 99

Round 4: No. 110

Round 5: No. 150

Round 6: No. 183

Round 7: Nos. 218, 238 (from Saints), 247, 255

New York Jets

Record: 7-9 (.473)

Total picks: 8.

Round 1: No. 11 overall

Round 2: No. 48

Round 3: Nos. 68 (from Giants), 79

Round 4: No. 120

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: Nos. 191, 211 (from Chiefs)

Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 9-7 (.455)

Total picks: 8.

Round 1: No. 21 overall

Round 2: No. 53

Round 3: No. 103

Round 4: Nos. 127, 145, 146

Round 5: No. 168 (from Patriots)

Round 6: No. 190 (from Falcons)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 8-8 (.502)

Total picks: 6.

Round 2: No. 49 overall

Round 3: No. 102

Round 4: Nos. 124, 135 (from Titans through Dolphins)

Round 6: No. 198

Round 7: No. 232

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 13-3 (.504)

Total picks: 7.

Round 1: Nos. 13 (from Colts), 31 overall

Round 5: Nos. 156 (from Broncos), 176

Round 6: No. 210

Round 7: Nos. 217 (from Lions), 245

Seattle Seahawks

Record: 11-5 (.531)

Total picks: 7.

Round 1: No. 27 overall

Round 2: Nos. 59, 64 (from Chiefs)

Round 3: No. 101

Round 4: Nos. 133, 144

Round 6: No. 214

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 7-9 (.500)

Total picks: 7.

Round 1: No. 14 overall

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 76

Round 4: Nos. 117, 139

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 194

Tennessee Titans

Record: 9-7 (.488)

Total picks: 7.

Round 1: No. 29 overall

Round 2: No. 61

Round 3: No. 93

Round 5: No. 174

Round 7: Nos. 224 (from Browns), 237 (from Patriots through Broncos), 243

Washington Redskins

Record: 3-13 (.502)

Total picks: 7.