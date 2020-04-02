2020 NFL Draft: Prospect-pro comparisons for top pass rushers

While we don't have any measurables on Chaisson, who did not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, all you have to do when considering his pro potential is zero in on his ability to rush the passer, as seen specifically in the tape of him against Alabama and how well he played against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs. Don't be misled by Chaisson's apparent lack of productivity at LSU (9.5 sacks in three years); I think he's a better player than fellow LSU product Danielle Hunter, who has made it to two Pro Bowls while amassing 54.5 sacks in five seasons with the Vikings. Chaisson looks like the kind of basketball player-esque pass rusher who can bend, turn the corner and get after the quarterback because of his athleticism. I see him as being similar to Ware, who excelled at getting off quickly.