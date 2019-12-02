2020 NFL Draft order: Race for No. 1 overall pick tightens

Quarterback moves down a spot on the needs list with Ryan Tannehill playing so well that it's hard to imagine Tennessee letting him walk. Of course, Derrick Henry, who continues to chew through defenses, is due to hit the market as well, but it's also difficult to envision the Titans waving goodbye to him with the way he's producing. The right side of the offensive line might be in line for a makeover, though, with plenty of room for improvement at right guard and RT Jack Conklin in the final year of his rookie deal after having his fifth-year option declined.