2019 Offensive Pro Bowlers: Giants' Saquon Barkley a no-brainer

Now, I know the real Pro Bowl teams will be separated by conference -- one for the AFC, one for the NFC. But I've come up with an offensive super team of sorts, using the entire NFL as my player pool. My NFL Network colleague Willie McGinest has done the same for defense.
Don't worry, I'll get back to my usual offensive player rankings next week. Until then, here is my Offensive Pro Bowl Team.
The bigger the moment, the better Mahomes plays. Every time the Chiefs are in trouble, Mahomes dials up something spectacular. He has been phenomenal under Andy Reid in his first year as the Chiefs' QB1 and is the obvious choice for MVP.
Gurley got out to a record start and has a legitimate shot at repeating as the Offensive Player of the Year. He makes the Rams' offense so dynamic with his ability to catch out of the backfield.
The rookie is showing everyone why he was taken No. 2 overall in April's draft. He's setting franchise and league records by the week and keeping the Giants competitive. One notable stat: Barkley is putting up the second-most scrimmage yards per game (134.8) by any rookie since the 1970 NFL merger, per NFL Research.
Jones surpassed 1,400 receiving yards over the weekend, making him the first player in NFL history with at least 1,400 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons. That's insane. No matter who else is on the field for the Falcons, Jones makes their offense a consistent threat.
Patrick Mahomes is the perfect quarterback for a receiver like Hill, who has speed unlike any other player. With Mahomes' ability to throw all over the field, Hill has already set a career high of 1,258 receiving yards for the season. He has also set career highs in targets (114) and receiving touchdowns (11) with three games remaining.
If Thomas went under the radar in his first two seasons, that certainly isn't the case anymore. His catch radius, good route-running ability and 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame have made him a nightmare for defenses to cover. As Drew Brees' go-to player all season, Thomas ranks second in the league with 102 receptions.
The Minnesota native is having a career year by setting several franchise and league records. He has some of the best hands and route-running abilities in the league.
Kelce has set career highs across the board in 2018, including targets (123), receptions (86), receiving yards (1,159) and receiving touchdowns (10). His size and physical play make him a mismatch no matter who is defending him.
This is not me merely jumping on the bandwagon after a monster Week 14 performance (seven catches for 210 yards) -- I've liked Kittle, who has 1,103 receiving yards this season, for quite some time. He poses a major threat and is one of the better blocking tight ends in the league.
Stanley has been exceptional in pass protection for the Ravens' offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, he hasn't allowed a sack and has given up just 15 total pressures on 486 pass plays.
It helps when your quarterback is as mobile as they come, but Schwartz has done his part up front. The seventh-year pro has the third-highest pass-blocking grade among all offensive tackles in PFF's scale, giving up just two sacks on the year.
After sitting out a majority of the 2017 season with an ankle injury, Yanda is sure making his presence known in 2018. Great in pass protection and in the run game, Yanda should earn his seventh Pro Bowl nod.
The Eagles' offensive-line play was a major reason for their Super Bowl run a season ago. Brooks has continued to play at a high level in 2018 by not allowing a sack and just nine pressures on 566 pass plays, per PFF.
It's been a tough season for the Raiders, to say the least, but Hudson has played extremely well at center. On 540 passing plays, Hudson hasn't given up a single sack. There were several other players worthy of this spot, but the fact that Hudson has committed just one penalty all season gave him the edge.