2019 Offensive Pro Bowlers: Giants' Saquon Barkley a no-brainer

With the 2019 Pro Bowl roster set to be announced live on "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, I've decided to make my own list of offensive players worthy of making this year's Pro Bowl.

Now, I know the real Pro Bowl teams will be separated by conference -- one for the AFC, one for the NFC. But I've come up with an offensive super team of sorts, using the entire NFL as my player pool. My NFL Network colleague Willie McGinest has done the same for defense.

Don't worry, I'll get back to my usual offensive player rankings next week. Until then, here is my Offensive Pro Bowl team.

There is still time to fill out your own ballot, as fan voting concludes Thursday.

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The bigger the moment, the better Mahomes plays. Every time the Chiefs are in trouble, Mahomes dials up something spectacular. He has been phenomenal under Andy Reid in his first year as the Chiefs' QB1 and is the obvious choice for MVP.

Running back: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Gurley got out to a record start and has a legitimate shot at repeating as the Offensive Player of the Year. He makes the Rams' offense so dynamic with his ability to catch out of the backfield.

Running back: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The rookie is showing everyone why he was taken No. 2 overall in April's draft. He's setting franchise and league records by the week and keeping the Giants competitive. One notable stat: Barkley is putting up the second-most scrimmage yards per game (134.8) by any rookie since the 1970 NFL merger, per NFL Research.

Fullback: James Develin, New England Patriots

Develin has scored four TDs in his last four games, proving his worth at the goal line for New England.

Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Jones surpassed 1,400 receiving yards over the weekend, making him the first player in NFL history with at least 1,400 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons. That's insane. No matter who else is on the field for the Falcons, Jones makes their offense a consistent threat.

Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is the perfect quarterback for a receiver like Hill, who has speed unlike any other player. With Mahomes' ability to throw all over the field, Hill has already set a career high of 1,258 receiving yards for the season. He has also set career highs in targets (114) and receiving touchdowns (11) with three games remaining.

Wide receiver: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

If Thomas went under the radar in his first two seasons, that certainly isn't the case anymore. His catch radius, good route-running ability and 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame have made him a nightmare for defenses to cover. As Drew Brees' go-to player all season, Thomas ranks second in the league with 102 receptions.

Slot receiver: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota native is having a career year by setting several franchise and league records. He has some of the best hands and route-running abilities in the league.

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce has set career highs across the board in 2018, including targets (123), receptions (86), receiving yards (1,159) and receiving touchdowns (10). His size and physical play make him a mismatch no matter who is defending him.

Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

This is not me merely jumping on the bandwagon after a monster Week 14 performance (seven catches for 210 yards) -- I've liked Kittle, who has 1,103 receiving yards this season, for quite some time. He poses a major threat and is one of the better blocking tight ends in the league.

Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Stanley has been exceptional in pass protection for the Ravens' offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, he hasn't allowed a sack and has given up just 15 total pressures on 486 pass plays.

Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs

It helps when your quarterback is as mobile as they come, but Schwartz has done his part up front. The seventh-year pro has the third-highest pass-blocking grade among all offensive tackles in PFF's scale, giving up just two sacks on the year.

Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

After sitting out a majority of the 2017 season with an ankle injury, Yanda is sure making his presence known in 2018. Great in pass protection and in the run game, Yanda should earn his seventh Pro Bowl nod.

Guard: Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' offensive-line play was a major reason for their Super Bowl run a season ago. Brooks has continued to play at a high level in 2018 by not allowing a sack and just nine pressures on 566 pass plays, per PFF.

Center: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders

It's been a tough season for the Raiders to say the least, but Hudson has played extremely well at center. On 540 passing plays, Hudson hasn't given up a single sack. There were several other players worthy of this spot, but the fact that Hudson has committed just one penalty all season gave him the edge.

Follow David Carr on Twitter @DCarr8.