Around the NFL

2019 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13

Published: Nov 26, 2019 at 05:54 AM

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season:

AFC

CLINCHED: None.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-1) (at Houston (7-4), Sunday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

1) NE win + OAK loss or tie OR
2) NE win + PIT loss or tie OR
3) NE tie + OAK loss + PIT loss OR
4) NE tie + OAK loss + IND loss OR
5) NE tie + PIT loss + IND loss

NFC

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-2) (at Atlanta (3-8), Thursday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

1) NO win OR
2) NO tie + CAR loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (10-1) (at Baltimore (9-2), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

1) SF win + LAR loss or tie OR
2) SF tie + LAR loss

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington teammates Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne get into sideline skirmish

Washington teammates ﻿Jonathan Allen﻿ and ﻿Daron Payne﻿ got into a skirmish on the bench in an incident captured by the Sunday Night Football broadcast. Payne could be seen shoving his finger into Allen's head and Allen responded by throwing a right hand. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Dolphins-Saints

NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
news

Bucs WR Antonio Brown following return from suspension: 'I don't want to talk about that'

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown returned to action Sunday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7 and serving a three-game suspension for violating the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. Following a big performance versus the Panthers, he did not seem to be interested in discussing the events that led to his prolonged absence.
news

Kansas City Chiefs clinch sixth consecutive AFC West title

The Kansas City Chiefs locked up another AFC West title on Sunday following their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers' surprising loss to the Houston Texans earlier in the day.
news

Dallas Cowboys clinch NFC East thanks to Las Vegas Raiders' win

Thanks to a strength-of-victory tiebreaker via the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dallas has clinched its first NFC East championship since 2018.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 16 action. 
news

Buccaneers clinch first NFC South title since 2007 with win over Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially defend their Super Bowl title this postseason. The Bucs clinched their first NFC South title since 2007 thanks to Sunday's win over the Panthers.
news

Rams, Cardinals clinch NFC playoff spots in Week 16

The streaking Los Angeles Rams have booked a trip to the NFC playoffs following their Sunday win over the Vikings. The Arizona Cardinals are also in by virtue of losses by the 49ers and Vikings.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 16's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson suffers torn Achilles vs. Jets

James Robinson exited in the first quarter versus the Jets and was quickly ruled out with an Achilles injury. The initial diagnosis is that the standout running back suffered a tear and will have an MRI to determine the severity of it, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars interested in interviewing Byron Leftwich, Jim Caldwell and Doug Pederson for HC vacancy

Having fired Urban Meyer after just 13 games, the Jacksonville Jaguars are out in front on the search for their next head coach.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW