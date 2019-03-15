2019 NFL free agency: Biggest moves and non-moves

With the celebrations and bluster around his return replaced by criticism and questions, Gruden, it seems to me, has shifted course. The draft haul remains, but the money spent this week points to an accelerated rebuild. Along with the Antonio Brown payout, the Raiders dropped $16.7 million guaranteed on safety Lamarcus Joyner and made Trent Brown the richest left tackle in the NFL with a $66 million deal packed with $36.75 million in guarantees. The bookend is entering his prime at age 25, but it's unclear what his prime will bring: the steady play we saw under wizard/coach Dante Scarnecchia during New England's playoff run? Or the vastly up-and-down handiwork Brown produced in San Francisco? Either way, the Raiders are far more compelling now than they were a week ago.