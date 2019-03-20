2019 NFL free agency: Best fits for remaining high-profile players

The problem for Berry is that he has only played four games (including the playoffs) over the last two seasons. Unlike Thomas, Berry's recent tape isn't inspiring. It might be a bitter pill to swallow for one of the game's best safeties from the first half of this decade, but he's absolutely in a "prove-it" phase of his career, because of the heel problems that have limited his availability and explosiveness. The Cowboys had Berry in for a visit first on Tuesday and seem most likely to spend starter money, betting on the 30-year-old's upside over in-house starter Jeff Heath. Berry is expected to go on more trips, yet may have to settle on an incentive-laden deal if he doesn't find what he's looking for.