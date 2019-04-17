Analysis

2019 NFL Draft: Four players who could be first-round surprises

Published: Apr 17, 2019 at 02:17 AM
Headshot_Author_TOM_PELISSERO_1400x1000
Tom Pelissero

NFL.com Reporter

There always are some surprise picks near the bottom of the first round of the NFL draft, and there's a sense inside the league the 2019 edition could have more than usual. Below you'll find four prospects who aren't exactly mock draft darlings, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be waiting very long to be selected. In fact, NFL executives, scouts and coaches tell me they wouldn't be shocked to hear the following names called in Round 1 on Thursday, April 25.

NOTE: Click on each draft prospect's name for a full scouting report.

Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State

Drafting Howard in the first round would be, in the words of one NFC executive, "really ballsy." But the upside is tantalizing on a high school quarterback who arrived at an HBCU as a tight end, then converted to offensive line, where he's still putting on weight and learning the finer points of the position.

Howard showed well in his two opportunities against top-level competition, last season against Auburn and at the Senior Bowl in January. He has the traits to play the premium left tackle spot, in a year when not many of those guys are near the top of draft boards. Some feel Howard could play right tackle or guard, as well.

"Great kid. Smart and can pick things up. Good worker," an NFC scout said. "Can get his pads a little high at times. Good strength to drive defenders off the ball. Needs to clean up his technique and finish. Has all the size and athletic tools to get better."

The number of teams giving Howard extra attention is one reason there's growing talk in draft rooms that someone might take a chance early. By draft day, Howard will have visited and/or had a private workout with 24 franchises, including the Redskins, Rams and Jets this week, a source said, with the Jaguars planning to send a contingent to see him once Howard returns to campus.

Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

Several scouts and executives said Round 1 is too rich for them here. But Thornhill has a lot going for him: length, coverage ability, versatility. His Wonderlic test score improved dramatically from last spring to the NFL Scouting Combine, once he'd actually prepared for it. "And he's got picks -- ball production," an AFC executive said of Thornhill, who had 13 interceptions at UVA (including six this past season) while bouncing between cornerback and safety.

A high school basketball star, Thornhill put up the type of numbers at the combine -- a 4.42 40-yard dash, 44-inch vertical jump, 11-foot-9 broad jump and 21 bench reps at 6-foot, 205 pounds -- that make talent evaluators take a second look at the tape. One AFC scout compared it to the 2015 combine performance of Byron Jones, another versatile DB the Cowboys took at No. 27 overall.

"You didn't quite see that (speed) on film, and same with those testing numbers. (Thornhill) doesn't stand out in terms of athleticism," the scout said. "But he is productive."

Safety is another scarce position at the top of this draft, with Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram likely the first one off the board and then a lot of question marks. Maryland's Darnell Savage could go higher than expected, too.

Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

His name hasn't been discussed as much as the draft's other top linemen, but teams will be surprised at this point if Lindstrom doesn't go in the first round -- perhaps even in the top 20, thanks to his athletic ability, smarts and versatility. He helped himself with a solid Senior Bowl week. Some believe he can play center, too.

"He's one of those guys that it's not a sexy pick, but he'll end up playing eight to 10 years and just be a steady, good pro," an NFC personnel director said.

There was a run on interior offensive linemen in the back half of Round 1 a year ago and the same thing may well happen here, with N.C. State center Garrett Bradbury, Texas A&M center Erik McCoy and maybe even Mississippi State's Elgton Jenkins in the mix, as well.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

At minimum, Simmons will start his rookie season on reserve/PUP, and many teams believe he'll be a medical redshirt for 2019 after tearing his ACL during training in mid-February. Simmons told me at Mississippi State's pro day that he also suffered what he called a minor meniscus tear, which doctors repaired -- a procedure that can complicate recovery and delay the normal six- to nine-month timetable. Some teams have concerns about how quickly Simmons was off crutches and traveling around on visits barely a month after reconstruction surgery.

There also is the matter of a graphic video showing Simmons repeatedly punching a woman as he intervened in a March 2016 fight between the woman and Simmons' sister. That incident led to an arrest, legal consequences and a one-game suspension his freshman year. It's sure to bring scrutiny locally on whatever NFL team brings Simmons into its community, too.

Having said all that, every executive and scout I've spoken to says the background on Simmons is otherwise immaculate. Members of the current and former Mississippi State coaching staffs call him a culture changer. He won academic and community service awards. If he were healthy and totally clean off the field, Simmons' talent and makeup would have him squarely in the top-10 conversation.

"I've yet to find one person that can say bad things about him," an NFC scout said, echoing what many others have voiced in recent months. "If there is, then we're all fooled. Not everybody deserves a second chance, but he got one and he's done a nice job with it."

The prospect of missing an entire season usually causes a player to drop a round in the draft. One executive pointed to linebacker Jaylon Smith falling to the Cowboys at No. 34 in 2016, though Smith's nerve issue was a far more serious and unpredictable injury. If an organization with historically higher risk tolerance and extra draft capital (e.g., the Raiders) sees a chance to get a bargain on an impact player for 2020 and beyond, what's to stop the team from taking a shot on Simmons?

"Before the injury, I think he would've gone top-20, even with the incident," a college scouting director said. "Now, I think he still goes (in Round 1), just because people are going to run out of first-round guys they've got a real conviction on."

Follow Tom Pelissero on Twitter @TomPelissero.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Nancy Meier, Director of Scouting Administration for the New England Patriots

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the New England Patriots' Nancy Meier discusses her journey of 45-plus years in the organization's scouting department, which included nine coaching changes.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the 50 best prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft has 46 players changing spots, including three of the top four QBs. Check out all of the movement, from 1 to 50.
news

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral won't throw at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Ole Miss' Matt Corral, one of the top QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, won't throw at the NFL Scouting Combine as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin lead off ranking

Gregg Rosenthal has scoured the impending market to rank NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2022. Who are the best players available in this year's class?
news

Pittsburgh Steelers headline NFL's five most interesting teams this offseason

In the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a fascinating group on both sides of the football. Which other franchises demand your attention? Bucky Brooks spotlights the five most interesting teams this offseason.
news

Restructure or release? Carson Wentz, Kenyan Drake among eight AFC players to keep an eye on

Are the Colts done with Carson Wentz after just one season? Could the Bills' cap situation lead to Josh Allen losing one of his favorite targets? Cynthia Frelund spotlights eight AFC players who could be due for a restructure or outright release.
news

2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

Where will Allen Robinson land in free agency? Is JuJu Smith-Schuster poised to stay in Pittsburgh? Will the Saints move on from Michael Thomas? Kevin Patra breaks down every team's wide receiver situation ahead of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Five players who should stay with current teams, five who should go

Should Jadeveon Clown stay in Cleveland or cash in on the free agent market? What about Von Miller in Los Angeles? Adam Rank discusses five free agents who should stay with their current NFL teams and five who are better off moving on.
news

2021 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

Which NFL team had the best 2021 rookie class? The worst? Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook rank every single group, from No. 1 to No. 32, providing accompanying grades and analysis.
news

Restructure or release? Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas among eight NFC players to keep an eye on

Is Ezekiel Elliott's massive salary still tenable for the Cowboys? What's the plan with Michael Thomas in New Orleans? Will the Packers cut Za'Darius Smith? Cynthia Frelund spotlights eight NFC players who could be due for a restructure or outright release.
news

2021 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons, Saints find talent; rocky start for Bucs' bunch

Atlanta first-round pick Kyle Pitts lived up to the hype in Year 1 with a record-setting season. Which other first-year pros stepped up in the NFC South? Who faltered? Nick Shook grades the rookies of every team in the division.
news

2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' QB situations ahead of free agency, draft

What does Aaron Rodgers' future hold? Is Cleveland going to pay Baker Mayfield? Will the Colts move on from Carson Wentz? Kevin Patra breaks down every team's quarterback situation ahead of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW