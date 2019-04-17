2019 NFL Draft: Four players who could be first-round surprises

There always are some surprise picks near the bottom of the first round of the NFL draft, and there's a sense inside the league the 2019 edition could have more than usual. Below you'll find four prospects who aren't exactly mock draft darlings, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be waiting very long to be selected. In fact, NFL executives, scouts and coaches tell me they wouldn't be shocked to hear the following names called in Round 1 on Thursday, April 25.