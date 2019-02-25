2019 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

Along with the Jets, the Ravens could also be a strong possibility to trade back in the draft. Unlike the Jets, however, Baltimore doesn't have a pick at the front end of Round 1. Instead, they are without a second-round selection entering a draft that will be deep with talent in that round (the Ravens traded their second-round selection to the Eagles when they moved up to pick Lamar Jackson last year). Moving back with the No. 22 overall selection could net the Ravens a prime talent in Round 2, plus an additional pick or two later in the draft.