2019 Defensive Pro Bowlers: Khalil Mack among Bears four-pack

Jackson has been a ballhawk in the Bears' secondary with five picks, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He has been a huge impact player in Vic Fangio's defense, which leads the league in takeaways (34). On a side note, Chargers free safety Derwin James should have a spot in this year's Pro Bowl. It was a toss-up between Jackson and the stud rookie for this spot, but both should make an appearance in Orlando -- if their teams aren't playing in Super Bowl LIII.