2018 NFL Untradeables: Aaron Donald, Antonio Brown and more

Two years ago, this was a no-brainer. Trading a generational force of nature was unthinkable. But now, it looks like the Texans could be productive without him. On the field, that is. But all things considered, he means way too much to the Texans and the city of Houston. He raised tens of millions for the recovery effort following Hurricane Harvey. And while the Astros might be the world champs (still seems weird to say), Watt is easily the most beloved sports figure in the city. I don't want to put him up there with Jordan in Chicago, Lemieux in Pittsburgh or Kobe in Los Angeles. Actually, I do. He's there with all of them. And there is nothing the Texans could get right now in exchange for Watt that would be equitable for the franchise and the city. A city that would likely revolt and start rooting for the San Antonio Rams or something.