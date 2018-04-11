2018 NFL preseason schedule: Five games to watch

Tyrod Taylor faces off against the team that wanted to jettison him for more than a year. Case Keenum hosts the team that believes it upgraded at his position. Toss in the fact that Keenum and Kirk Cousins debut with their new teams on the same field and you've got yourself an enticing storyline. Taylor could also be battling the No. 1 overall pick for the starting gig. Preseason is little more than a walkthrough for starting quarterbacks, but if you don't think at there is at least a little bit of residual bitterness in the bones of Taylor and Keenum after they were cast aside following playoff berths, you're underestimating the competitive edge NFL players harness daily.