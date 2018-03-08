2018 NFL free agency: Biggest needs for each AFC team

More than anything, the Titans need blue-chip talent and weekly difference-makers on both sides of the ball. While the offense could use help at third-down back, slot receiver and on the interior of the offensive line, it's defense that will be addressed early in the draft. Kevin Dodd has been an unmitigated bust as the insurance policy for aging outside linebackers Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan. Jurrell Casey is a one-man gang on the defensive line. For as much promise as Adoree' Jackson showed as a rookie, there's still a need on the other side so Logan Ryan can slide back into the slot.