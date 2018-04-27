2018 NFL Draft: Josh Jackson heads Day 2's best value picks

Williams is an immediate starter, but you have to look to his college tape from two seasons ago (he was injured last year). Do you know how many pressures he allowed as a tackle at Texas in 2016? The answer is FOUR. That's ridiculous. Moving him to the interior of the O-line accentuates his strengths (he was eighth-best at blocking on rushing downs over the past two seasons and 24th on passing downs). Adding him to a unit that already includes the elite Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin makes this line an even better place for Dak Prescott to throw behind and an even more potent facilitator to help Ezekiel Elliott create first downs.