2018 NFL coach power rankings: Bill Belichick and then ...

With no head-coaching experience, Vrabel wasn't bound to rank high. What Vrabel does have is experience in all facets of the game, from being a mid-tier free agent to a key cog in the Patriots' three Super Bowl teams in the early 2000s. Don't forget coaching linebackers and running the defense in Houston. Now Vrabel will be running the show in Tennessee. The folks in Nashville -- namely GM Jon Robinson -- feel he is ready for this opportunity. Nobody blames Vrabel for the Texans' regression last season, seeing how J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus both suffered season-ending injuries on his defense, while the offense sputtered once Deshaun Watson went down. This Tennessee gig won't be much easier, as the immediate expectation for Vrabel will be playoffs. After all, it's not often a head coach gets run out of town after making the postseason (and even winning a game once there).