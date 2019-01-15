2018 NFL All-Pro teams, eye test vs. Next Gen Stats: Defense

Shook: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts. Kuechly was again all over the field against all opponents, recording the most hustle stops by any linebacker with 22 (the next closest were Los Angeles' Cory Littleton and New Orleans' Demario Davis, with 16 each). Kuechly also finished fourth in average tackle distance among linebackers with at least 400 snaps, averaging 17.8 yards traveled per takedown. Kuechly's total tackles (130) were also in the top seven of all linebackers, and his 25 run stuffs were the most among linebackers, as were his 33 disruptions. Only Leonard had more total stops with 66, two more than Kuechly's 64. Leonard led the NFL in total tackles (163) as the rookie forcefully introduced himself to the league. Wagner was again among the league's best in pass coverage, allowing a 70.3 passer rating to targeted receivers when he was the nearest defender, trailing only Tennessee's Jayon Brown (62.4) among linebackers who were targeted 30-plus times. Wagner also blanketed pass-catchers, qualifying as a tight-window target 22 percent of the time, the third-best mark among linebackers with 30-plus targets. Cleveland's Joe Schobert also had a good case to end up in here in pass coverage, finishing third among qualifying linebackers in passer rating to targeted receivers when he was the nearest defender (73.4).