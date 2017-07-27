2017 NFL training camp: Analyzing notable AFC position battles

In Lynch and Siemian, new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy has two opposing archetypes for young quarterback success. Siemian showed toughness, a heady feel for the game and an underrated arm in 14 starts last season. Lynch is all arm strength, athleticism and measurables, a new-school prototype like Elway once was. This battle feels like it matters because the Broncos have gone 59-21 over the past five years, because Von Miller and the best cornerback trio in football are still in town. After accomplishing nearly everything else in Denver, Elway still has to prove he can find the right young quarterback to call his own.