Tamba Hali, upset with snaps, launches tweetstorm

We've got ourselves a Saturday afternoon tweetstorm in late July, courtesy of Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali.

The defensive end, who has two years left on his deal with Kansas City, is coming off of one of the least productive years of his career. Hali started just two games, tallying 3.5 sacks and 34 total tackles, both near career-worsts.

The 33-year-old veteran took to Twitter on Saturday to express frustration over his lack of snaps and other concerns.

"Fans should know this. [Only] played 7 snaps last year 2017 playoff game against the Steelers," Hall began. "I was told the reason I wasn't playing was they wanted me fresh for the playoff. Can someone explain to me how I played 58 snaps in the first game [against the Chargers] when we made the greatest comeback in Chiefs history? Watching both Steelers [games] from [the] sideline and playing 15 and 7 [snaps] in the last game I'm still lost.

"Am I needed in KC anymore? I was healthy last year and the year before. I had a scope not a major procedure. The result of playing for a long time. I haven't missed any off-season workouts in 11 years w/ the Chiefs. I've played in every game except four in my 11 year career with Chiefs. Let's look at the Super Bowl champs. I am sure they had 100 [percent] attendance for OTAS AND OFFSEASON [WORKOUTS] this year. I [may be] wrong.

"I'm a team player first. Anything for the team. Yet I'm not done knocking QB heads off but 7 plays won't cut it. I've played through all my injuries I've [acquired] throughout my [career] not sitting out because I did not feel I wouldn't be at my best. I play because I love the game and did it under some of the worst conditions."

And the kicker: "TAMBA HALI IS TWEETING HIS THOUGHTS."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed that Hali was indeed tweeting his thoughts and was not hacked -- you never know these days. Hali also confirmed he was behind the messages:

No I'm not high or drunk I just want to play more football. â Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

To summarize Hali's qualms, he feels disrespected that he did not play more in either of Kansas City's games against the Steelers, a top AFC opponent; the first was a blowout loss in Week 4, and the second was the Chiefs' Divisional Round loss at Arrowhead. Among other things, Hali doesn't believe the Chiefs are respecting his dedication to the team, as evidenced by his attendance claim.

This is one of the most refreshing takes of the offseason. An aging veteran frustrated with not only the direction of the team -- Hali was "not pleased" with K.C.'s dismissal of John Dorsey earlier this month -- but also with how the team is treating him, down to his snap totals.

Hali's discontent in Kansas City will be a storyline to watch when training camp opens for the Chiefs on July 27.