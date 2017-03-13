2017 NFL free agency: Stories to watch in Phase 2

Depending on how you feel about the future prospects of Colin Kaepernick -- remember, he did go off against a good Dolphins defense last year, putting up 296 yards through the air and 113 on the ground in Week 12, and he still might have that ability -- Jay Cutler is the best free-agent quarterback currently on the market. The general public has grown weary of the maybe this offensive coordinator can make it work scenario, but the truth is, he's above replacement-level and has had some good seasons in recent years. As Rapoport noted, Cutler and the Jets are keeping an eye on one another for now, but as the offseason goes on, we might see some movement. Should Cutler come in and be expected to start, he's going to need some time with a playbook and his new weapons. Voluntary workouts are coming sooner than we think.