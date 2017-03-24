2017 NFL Draft prospect David Njoku: 'I'm not afraid to block'

I walked into the [interview] room [at the NFL Scouting Combine, and] it was completely silent. They didn't let me shake anyone's hands. I sat down, it was quiet for maybe 30 seconds, and the coach asked me, "David, where does the sun rise and where does the sun set?" And I'm looking around and everyone has a straight face, no one's laughing, it's just serious. So I look around and I go "OK, I remember the sun rises in the east and sets in the west." So I answer that, it's quiet for maybe 10 more seconds, and he's like, "OK, turn on the TV," and we start talking about film. That threw me way off.