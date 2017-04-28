2017 NFL Draft: Ideal prospect-team pairings for Day 2

Around the NFL

The first round of the 2017 NFL Draftis a wrap, but a horde of talented players still remain.

Rounds 2 and 3, set to kick off Friday evening, represent the sweet spot of the annual selection process. With needs to fill, teams have plenty of players to pick from.

Let's take a look at a handful of remaining gems and their possible fits:

1) Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma: Considered by some as the top back in the draft, Mixon would have been snatched up Thursday night if not for a troubling off-the-field past that saw him punch a female student at Oklahoma in 2014. Plenty of teams wiped him off the board entirely, which is understandable, but Mixon will be drafted. Drawing comparisons to Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell and Arizona's David Johnson, the 6-foot-1, 226-pound runner wowed scouts, leaving one talent evaluator to tell Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "He's my best back -- by far. He's Adrian Peterson who returns kicks. Great receiver, not a good receiver. He can line up wide or as a slot. He's a bigger, better Ezekiel Elliott. He can do more."

Perfect fit: Philadelphia Eagles. No player is trickier to project as a "perfect" match, with teams having to agree from the owner on down to absorb Mixon's baggage. Reports out of Philadelphia say the Eagles are "very interested" in him -- and the pick would fill a need for the NFC East contender that currently holds the 11th pick of Round 2 (No. 43 overall).

2) Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State: For teams unwilling to take on Mixon, Cook sits out there as a viable option who many viewed as a first-round talent. Tarnished by a flurry of past arrests, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound back is not for everyone. "He's got a lot of ability, but he's got on-the-field problems with ball security and multiple arrests off of it," one NFC executive told NFL.com. "You have to decide if he will be responsible with more money and more time on his hands." Still, he offers tantalizing burst and lateral movement, while drawing comparisons by some to Edgerrin James.

Perfect fit: Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have a history of taking on players with baggage and they need a running back. If he slips past Cincy at No. 41 into the abyss, the Buccaneers (No. 50) also would make plenty of sense.

3) Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky: "Might be the toughest guy in the draft," one scout raved. "He probably is maxed out [physically], but guys like that play. But (expletive), no, he's no first-rounder." No he isn't, as Lamp was entirely passed over Thursday night. Still, the top guard in the class should generate interest on Friday as a player who drew an NFL.com parallel to Zack Martin of the Cowboys.

Perfect fit: Miami Dolphins. The Fins have a genuine need at guard, but Miami doesn't own a pick until the 22nd slot tonight (No. 54 overall). Why not swing a trade to move up on Friday and nab a player who could help you right away?

4) DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame: The top-ranked remaining quarterback can do everything Mitchell Trubisky can do, offering a strong arm and genuine ability to damage defenses with his feet. Kizer's college coach did him no favors by saying the 21-year-old should have stayed in school, but one NFC scout told our site that the Notre Dame field general "has some things you can work with." He's been slapped by some with the "diva" tag, while another scout told McGinn: "He is the classic boom or bust. In terms of arm strength, athleticism, talent, intelligence, he's the highest-end guy. At the same time, he's also the one with the most flaws."

Perfect fit: Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have "done a lot of work" on Kizer and just watched strong-armed Patrick Mahomes get scooped up by the Chiefs. With Carson Palmer on his last legs, it's time for Arizona -- which possesses the No. 45 overall pick -- to think about an heir. Kizer fits the bill.

5) Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama: The 6-foot-6, 322-pound Robinson played one of his best games last season against No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, the highlight of a productive three-year run as a college starter. This draft lacks elite bookends, but Robinson has potential and could begin his career as a right tackle. He brings excellent size, but scouts have dinged him for a lack of elite balance off the snap.

Perfect fit: Seattle Seahawks. He's no savior, but Robinson could add depth and possibly start for a Seahawks line that desperately needs help. With two second-rounders and a quartet of threes, Seattle owns the picks to address this need.

6) Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt:"He's a modern-day linebacker," one scout told McGinn. "He's an athlete. Goes sideline to sideline. Probably not as good as Ryan Shazier or (C.J.) Mosley but a step below." Suited best as an inside 'backer for an attacking 4-3 defense, Cunningham's landing spot will boil down to a team that can allow him to roam free and use his quick-processing talents.

Perfect fit: Oakland Raiders. The Silver and Black need help on defense and play a scheme that would fit Cunningham's range of skills. If he's still around at No. 56 overall, this could be a match.

7) Budda Baker, S, Washington: The top safety left in the draft boasts plus coverage skills and praise from scouts for being a fiery and plugged-in teammate. His 195-pound frame raises concerns, but Baker is bound to find a home on Friday. "I would leave him as a center fielder and then roll him down over the slot if you needed, too," one NFC scout told NFL.com. "He's too small to cover tight ends, but he's got great instincts in coverage, which is why he should shine as a single-high."

Perfect fit: Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts need a safety and Baker would make for a solid fit if he's still around when Los Angeles hits the clock at No. 38.

8) Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State: Sharing a dash of on-field DNA with Christian McCaffrey and Percy Harvin, Samuel brings 4.31 speed and marvelous stop-and-start cutting ability to the table. The question is how to fit him into your offense. He split time at Ohio State as a running back, H-back and hybrid pass catcher, but he's still refining his skills as a receiver. "In terms of catch radius and all that from the elite guys, he's not up to that level," one scout told McGinn. "But once he gets the ball, he's as elite as they come."

Perfect fit: New Orleans Saints. Samuel is the kind of player New England's Bill Belichick and Saints coach Sean Payton love to experiment with. Payton has made a career out of maximizing speedy, dual-threat jackknife types, and Samuel would serve as an interesting project to add to the mix -- maybe at No. 42.

9) Davis Webb, QB, California: The 6-foot-5 Webb needs time to develop at the NFL level after spending his college career in air raid systems at Texas Tech and Cal, but one scout noted: "He has enough between the ears to unlearn some of his bad habits and start to get things right. I see another Nick Foles if you give him time to develop." Not exactly a juicy ceiling, but Webb has been praised for his leadership and brings the kind of NFL size that will get him drafted before Friday wraps.

Perfect fit: Cleveland Browns. The Browns deserve credit for not falling into the trap of over-drafting Mitchell Trubisky -- or any passer in Round 1 -- but teams with no true starter should take a shot every offseason until they find one. Pre-draft whispers hinted Webb was "likely to be the target" for Cleveland if the team passed on a quarterback on Thursday, so the pairing makes sense as a move that would give the Browns another body. Cleveland currently holds the No. 52 overall pick, but the franchise has plenty of draft currency -- this year and next -- to move up if need be.

