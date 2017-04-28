2017 NFL Draft: Ideal prospect-team pairings for Day 2

1) Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma: Considered by some as the top back in the draft, Mixon would have been snatched up Thursday night if not for a troubling off-the-field past that saw him punch a female student at Oklahoma in 2014. Plenty of teams wiped him off the board entirely, which is understandable, but Mixon will be drafted. Drawing comparisons to Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell and Arizona's David Johnson, the 6-foot-1, 226-pound runner wowed scouts, leaving one talent evaluator to tell Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "He's my best back -- by far. He's Adrian Peterson who returns kicks. Great receiver, not a good receiver. He can line up wide or as a slot. He's a bigger, better Ezekiel Elliott. He can do more."