2017 NFL Draft do-over: Mahomes to Browns; Bears skip QB

The Raiders were 12-4 in 2016 and were coming into this draft needing a cornerback. With all of that being known, they of course would take a receiver here, even with Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper still on the roster. In fairness to them, the Raiders did select a corner in real life, although they passed on a future All-Pro (Tre'Davious White) in favor of someone who played just 23 games with the franchise before being traded to Houston last October (Conley). So, it's not fair to make jokes about the Raiders doing something a little out of the box here. But I will say, with so many of the top corners off the board and Crabtree heading into what would be his final year with the Raiders, JuJu makes a ton of sense. At least to me. A three-man rotation of Crabtree, Cooper and JuJu would have been exciting. And he could have eventually been teammates with AB, at least for a few months in 2019.