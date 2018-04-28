Shaquem Griffin drafted No. 141 overall by Seahawks

One of the top feel-good storylines entering the weekend produced a positive outcome.

The Seahawks selected Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Griffin, who lost his left hand at the age of 4 because of a rare condition before birth, quickly became an inspiration to others with disabilities.

The 6-foot, 227-pound Griffin dazzled at the NFL Scouting Combine with a blistering 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash, which ranked first among linebackers present in Indianapolis. He also posted 20 repetitions on the bench-press event.

The Seahawks project Griffin in a role current Raiders defensive end/outside linebacker Bruce Irvin once held in Seattle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

With that vision, Griffin will see action as a pass-rushing outside linebacker and would likely be expected to contribute on special teams.

Griffin is certainly up to the task when considering his production at Central Florida.

In four collegiate seasons, Griffin appeared in 39 games with 26 starts, totaling 175 tackles (105 solo), 18.5 sacks, two interceptions and 11 passes defense. Giffin's play earned him a first-team All-AAC selection twice (2016-17) and he was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Seattle's selection on Saturday also produced a family reunion, as the Seahawks selected cornerback Shaquill Giffin, who was born one minute before his brother, in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt had Shaquem Griffin ranked as the 92nd best player in the draft.